Ongkili: Any new deal with Putrajaya must be MA63-based

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 18): Abandoning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to forge a ‘new deal’ with the government is not exactly the right move.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in disclosing this, stressed that without MA63, there will not be a foundation reference point and basis to discuss issues that could benefit both Sabah and Sarawak.

“We must understand that the MA63 and the Malaysia Act were also tabled in house of common – the Parliament, as well as the Sabah and Sarawak state legislative assemblies.

“If we want to establish a new agreement, it needs to be tabled in Parliament and both assemblies for approval,” he explained.

Ongkili, who is also the Parti Bersatu Sabah president, was replying to a suggestion from former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Pandikar Amin Mulia to “forget MA63 and forge a “new deal” with Putrajaya which he believes could benefit Sabah and Sarawak”.

“One must understand that a federation must have an agreement, otherwise you have no foundation reference point. Meaning, in this instance, no MA63, no foundation reference point.

“Let’s say if you are unhappy about the existing federation, then what’s your reference document? You can’t just pluck them from thin air.

“Of course, we do need to make new deals with Putrajaya … but it must be based on MA63,” Ongkili said.

He further explained that even from the point of law, when one deals with complaints, grouses, or breaches, one will need to cast those against their signed agreement.

“So affected parties are dealing with non-compliance. Then you file your charges or appeal for action. Only then you can move from there. However, if that process fails, only then you may opt to abandon MA63 and choose a legislative or democratic political process.

“But thankfully, Malaysia still has sufficient right-minded leaders, not just in the Central Government, but also in Sabah and Sarawak, who are committed to preserve, strengthen and reinvent the Malaysian

Federation, and trust it will evolve a truly Sabah Maju Jaya, and Sarawak as true partners of the Federation,” he said.

Pandikar Amin, in his statement, had also expressed disappointment on the fact that no Sabahans or Sarawakians have ever been appointed as either a deputy prime minister or a finance minister, and questioned if peninsular leaders felt that Sabah and Sarawak leaders were not “national leader material”.

“On this particular matter, I join the numerous Sabahans and Sarawakians who concur with Tan Sri Pandikar Amin,” he said.