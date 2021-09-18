Rhinos new head coach meets squad

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 18): Newly appointed Sabah FC The Rhinos head coach, Datuk Ong Kim Swee arrived in Kota Kinabalu to meet his new squad at the Likas Stadium here yesterday.

Kim Swee arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at 4.57pm (Sep 18) and was greeted by Sabah FC team manager Marzuki Nasir and Sabah FC Technical Director Scott Ollerenshaw.

He was immediately taken to Likas Stadium where all players and staff members were eagerly waiting for their new head coach.

Kim Swee’s presence at the stadium was to witness firsthand Sabah FC’s preparations ahead of the TM Malaysia Cup 2021 competition campaign. He will officially start his duties as Sabah FC’s Head Coach on October 1.

The Malaysia Cup 2021 tournament will begin at the end of September, which will see 16 teams consisting of the top 11 teams in the Super League and the top 5 teams from the Premier League competing against each other.

The Malaysia Cup will start with a preliminary round (group stage competition) where the top two teams of the group (Champion and Runner -up) will qualify for the quarterfinals.