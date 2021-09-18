Three more Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak – Health Dept

KUCHING (Sept 18): The Sarawak Health Department today has declared three new Covid-19 clusters in the state, including one institution cluster comprising of staff and tenants of a childcare centre located at Jalan Poh Kwong, KM19, Off Jalan Kuching-Serian here.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today said the cluster, dubbed the KM19 Jalan Kuching-Serian cluster, infected 17 individuals including the index case out of 93 screened.

One community cluster was also declared today, dubbed the Nanga Sesamak cluster, involving one longhouse at Nanga Sesamak in Kanowit.

The cluster saw 39 positive cases including the index case out of 48 individuals screened.

Another cluster, dubbed the Pelut Baram Cluster, was a workplace cluster involving a logging camp located at Pelutan, Telang Usan which is currently under the Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Out of a total 147 individuals screened, 37 were tested positive, where 35 cases were reported today.

Meanwhile, the committee said the Jalan Seringgok Cluster in Bau has ended today after reporting zero new cases from the cluster within the last 28 days.

Currently the state has 138 active clusters, with 13 of them recorded 113 new cases today.

Aside from the Pelut Baram Cluster which reported 35 cases today, Long Urun Cluster reported 30 cases, Nansang Wak Cluster (10), Duras Cluster (8), Kampung Sikog Cluster (6), Pinang Jawa Cluster (6), Lubuk Bukut Cluster (5), Bungey 2 Cluster (4), KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster (4), Kampung Dangak Cluster (2), Mundai Cluster (1) and Sungai Pana Cluster (1).