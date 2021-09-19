4WD driver arrested at Mile 15 Jalan Kuching-Serian after failing breathalyser test

KUCHING (Sept 19): A 30-year-old man, who was driving a four-wheel-drive (4WD) was arrested during an operation at Mile 15 Jalan Kuching-Serian on Sept 17 when a breathalyser test showed that he has exceeded the permissible limit for alcohol.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the driver was later brought to the district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987.

If found guilty, the driver may face a jail sentence of not more than two years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000.

During the same operation which was held between 8pm to 10.30pm, police have also issued a total of 15 traffic summonses for various offences.

“This operation was held to deter drivers who have been drinking excessive alcoholic beverages to not get behind the wheels,” said Lim in the district police Facebook post.

He said the roadblock was also conducted to check the level of compliance among those who intended to travel inter-district.