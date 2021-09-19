Bung Moktar: Former Kunak rep Nilwan Kabang’s death a big loss to Sabahans, Sabah Umno

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): The passing of former Kunak assemblyman Datuk Nilwan Kabang today is a big loss to Sabahans and Sabah Umno.

Deputy Chief MInister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin described the Nilwan as a strong man who did not give up easily and was always calm in the face of challenges.

“The late Nilwan was a close friend of mine, we have been involved and fought in our political career since the era of Usno until (when) Umno expanded to Sabah.

“We fought together, that’s why I describe him as a strong minded leader who was always fighting (for the rakyat),” Bung Moktar said in a statement on the passing of the former Sabah Umno assistant information chief.

Nilwan 71, a veteran Sabahan politician passed away at the Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu from Covid-19 early this morning.

He had been fighting against the virus for almost a month before succumbing to it at 3.45am.

“On behalf of the Umno Sabah’s big family, I extend my condolences to the late Nilwan’s wife Datin Amnani Abdullah and all family members, may they persevere in facing this difficult moment,” said Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Umno chief.