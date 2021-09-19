Chai: Enough vacancies in Chinese primary schools for returning teachers

SIBU (Sept 19): There are 161 teaching vacancies for 223 Chinese Primary Schools in Sarawak, according to the survey conducted by Sarawak United Association of Chinese Primary School Boards of Management in the middle of this year.

“From 161 vacancies, 84 for English teachers, 15 for BM (Bahasa Melayu), 11 ‘pemulihan’ (counselling/remedial education), 55 religious and five for Mandarin,” the association president Jonathan Chai revealed during a press conference via zoom yesterday.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central chairman, Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, chaired the press conference, which was also attended by SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong.

Chai clarified that 161 vacancies could slightly differ from Sarawak Education Department and Ministry of Education’s figure.

He believed that the available vacancies were more than adequate to cater for those teachers who wished to be posted back to Sarawak.

“We need about 161 teachers – that means to say we have more than sufficient vacancies to accommodate those teachers who are currently teaching outside Sarawak, wishing to return to the state to serve.

“This is in line with the 90:10 Initiative started by the former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who wanted Sarawak schools to be taught by Sarawakians, at least 90 per cent of the teachers in Sarawak are Sarawakians,” he said.

He also mentioned that special education is another area very much needed by schools in Sarawak.

Chai recalled that Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin recently disclosed that there were about 18,000 teaching vacancies nationwide.

He noted that Sarawak is amongst those states in need of teachers.

“During the recent recruitment drive, I believe with the additional 18,000 teachers to be recruited, that means to say the application of teachers from Sarawakian teachers serving outside the state – the chances of returning to serve in Sarawak are higher.

“With that in mind, I hope that their applications to transfer to Sarawak will be approved soon. And indeed, we have to be understanding; I have empathy with them; they have different personal problems such as aged parents, husbands and wives in separate areas and higher cost of living.

“In fact, some of them have indicated they are willing to serve outside Sibu. That shows how desperate they are to return to serve in Sarawak.

“Hopefully, the government especially MoE will hear their plead and that their applications be approved soon,” Chai said.

The press conference was called to appeal for 19 teachers serving outside Sarawak who had applied to be posted to Sarawak but without avail.