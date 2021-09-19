Covid-19: 99.74 pct of Sarawak’s 2,707 new cases in Category 1 and 2

KUCHING (Sept 19): Out of the 2,707 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today, 99.74 per cent or 2,700 cases are under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (exhibiting light symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said that there are 1,788 cases (66.01 per cent) in Category 1 while Category 2 consists of 912 cases (33.6 per cent).

“There is one case in Category 3 (lung disease), two cases in Category 4 (lung disease and requiring oxygen) and four cases in Category 5 (lung disease and in need of ventilator support),” it said.

The state currently has a cumulative tally of 179,788 cases.

Meanwhile, 35 districts in the state recorded new cases today, with Kuching topping the list with 697 cases followed by Bintulu (355) and Sibu (333).

Other districts recording triple-digit cases are Miri (228), Samarahan (165), Serian (162) and Bau (144).

Districts recording double-digit cases are Lundu and Asajaya (61), Saratok (55), Kapit (51), Subis (49), Lawas (41), Sarikei (40), Simunjan (37), Pakan (29), Lubok Antu (19), Song (18), Beluru (18), Sebauh (17), Sri Aman and Limbang (15), Pusa (14), Tebedu (12), Selangau (11) and Kanowit (10).

Districts recording single-digit cases are Belaga with eight cases, Mukah and Tatau (7), Betong and Bukit Mabong (6), Julau and Marudi (5), Meradong (4) and Telang Usan (2).