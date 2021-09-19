Covid-19: One new cluster declared in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Sept 19): One new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Jalan Taman Raja Cluster was declared by the State Health Department today involving the employees of a food premises at King’s Commercial Park in Miri.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), a total of 151 individuals were screened in this workplace cluster with 24 testing positive and two pending lab test results.

SDMC in their daily update also revealed that three other clusters came to an end today after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days from the three clusters.

The three clusters which ended are the Peligong Cluster in Saratok, the Tanjung Tuang Cluster and Bandar Riyal Cluster, both in Samarahan.

