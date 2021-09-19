Covid-19: Sarawak records highest ever number of fatalities with 20, including three BID

KUCHING (Sept 19): Sarawak today recorded 20 Covid-19 fatalities today, out of which three were Brought-in-Dead (BID), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This marks the highest ever number of Covid-19 related fatalities recorded by the state within 24 hours.

SDMC in its daily update statement said that two of the BID cases were recorded in Serian while one was from Sri Aman.

“The BID cases in Serian involve a woman aged 90 and a man aged 97. The former tested positive on Sept 8 and had comorbidities of high blood while the latter tested positive on Sept 9 with no known medical history.

“The BID case in Sri Aman involves a man aged 66 who tested positive on Sept 15. He had high blood and dyslipidemia,” SDMC said.

MORE TO COME