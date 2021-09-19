Covid-19: Sarawak remains on top with 2,707 new cases out of 14,954 nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 19): Sarawak continues to record the highest number of Covid-19 daily new cases in the nation despite today’s cases dipping below the 3,000-mark with 2,707 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, he said that this brought the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 179,788.

Malaysia registered 14,954 cases today, with Selangor coming in second with 2,028 cases followed by Johor (1,948) and Kelantan (1,420).

Three other states recorded quadruple-digit cases, namely Sabah with 1,356 cases, Pulau Pinang (1,259) and Perak (1,222).

Other states and territories that registered new cases today are Kedah (809), Pahang (705), Terengganu (671), Kuala Lumpur (383), Melaka (207), Negeri Sembilan (144), Perlis (76) and Putrajaya (19).

Labuan recorded zero cases today.

Currently, Malaysia has recorded a total cumulative tally of 2,097,830 cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a separate Facebook post said that as of 5pm yesterday, 72 per cent of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have been allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide.

Sarawak’s ICU usage as of yesterday stands at 87 per cent out of 120 beds.

Pulau Pinang had the highest ICU usage at 91 per cent from 78 beds, followed by Terengganu at 90 per cent (39 beds), Kuala Lumpur at 88 per cent (108 beds) and Perak at 84 per cent (114 beds).

For non-ICU beds, 67 per cent were occupied by Covid-19 patients as of 5pm yesterday.

For Sarawak, the figure stands at 94 per cent out of the 1,058 beds.