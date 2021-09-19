Dayak think-tank calls on govt to improve Internet coverage to facilitate PdPR in Betong

MIRI (Sept 19): Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) is calling upon the government to improve Internet connectivity over Betong to enable students there participate in online home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) with ease.

In a joint statement jointly made by DTTAS founder Wellie Henry Majang and its vice-president II Diana David Itang, the think-tank said the implementation of PdPR must be supported with good Internet connectivity and it must take into account a number of key aspects such as the income level of families in the area.

“They (implementation of PdPR) must also look into the ability of teachers in preparing the appropriate learning and teaching materials for their online classes.

“For example, at a number of primary schools in Layar, Betong – namely SK Nanga Ajau, SK Nanga Spak, SK St Mark, SK St John and SK Nanga Tiga – the teachers there have to use a module system to enable them continuing to teach during this time of the pandemic.

“The teachers cannot carry out PdPR due to poor Internet coverage over the area. Even when there are certain spots that have Internet signal, the connectivity is too weak to be used for online learning and teaching,” said DTTAS.

It said as the teachers were using the module system, students from nearby villages had to go over to school to collect school work from their teachers and then, send them back.

Making the situation worse was that some of the children had to walk very far just to reach school.

“We are worried that if PdPR is not managed properly, the education gap between those in the rural and urban areas, as well as the rich and the poor, would become wider than it already is.”

In terms of feedback received from teachers and parents, DTTAS acknowledged that it was not easy to handle teaching and learning during this time of Covid-19 pandemic.

In this respect, it said now would be most appropriate time for government-linked companies (GLCs) to come forward and help the government contribute to the local communities, especially those in the rural areas.

“Firstly, they (GLCs) could provide good Internet facilities and secondly, they could provide gadget assistance packages for school-children from low-income families.

“Nowadays, gadgets are no more a ‘want’ – they are now a ‘need’,” said DTTAS.

In view of this, the think-tank called upon the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to make works on improving Internet connectivity over Betong a priority.

“We want our children to be given the best education, irrespective of financial backgrounds, district or even town. This is a strategy in implementing inclusive development,” it added.