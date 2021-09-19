Dr Sim urges public to be aware of Covid-19 warning signs

KUCHING (Sept 19): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has called on everyone to be aware of the warning signs of Covid-19 as described by the Sarawak General Hospital Covid-19 Response Team.

“In this post-vaccination era, with most of the infected patients were either in Category 1 (no symptoms and probably not even aware of being infected) or Category 2 (mild symptoms), it is important for everyone, infected with Covid-19 or not, to be aware of the warning signs as described by Sarawak General Hospital Covid-19 Response Team,” he said in Facebook post yesterday.

Dr Sim said for adults, the warning signs could be experiencing fever for two days consecutively or more, difficulty in breathing (oximeter rate of less than 95 per cent), chest pain or discomfort, unable to tolerate orally, diarrhoea or vomiting for more than two times a day, drowsiness (oximeter rate of less than 95 per cent) or unable to carry out daily activities.

As for children, he said the warning signs could be experiencing fever for two days consecutively or more, face or lips turning blue (oximeter rate of less than 95 per cent), lethargy, diarrhoea or vomiting for more than two times a day, poor feeding, fit or fast breathing (oximeter rate of less than 95 per cent).

Therefore, he said early detection and treatment could save lives.

Meanwhile, in response to the six brought-in-dead (BID) cases reported in Pusa and Betong yesterday, Dr Sim, who is also State Disaster Management Committee advisor, said further clarification is needed whether they were diagnosed Covid-19 before they died at home or diagnosed Covid-19 after they died at home.

Dr Sim said he understood that the pathologists and medical experts require time to determine whether the cause of death was due to Covid-19.

“Irrespective, this is of great public interest. Hope KKM (Health Ministry) and JKNS (State Health Department) can make the relevant section of the mortality review and postmortem report public soon.”