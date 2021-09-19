Driver dies after plunged into estuary

SANDAKAN: The driver of a Perodua Bezza was found dead after the car plunged into an estuary at Kampung Batu 7 here early Sunday morning.

Thien Nyuk Kong, 62, was believed to have drowned while being trapped inside his vehicle at around 5.40am.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue chief of operation Haris Mustapha said they received a call claiming that a car was spotted inside an estuary at Kampung Batu 7 at 5.44am.

“A team of fire and rescue personnel then went to the location to help pull the vehicle out from the water.

“Once the car was safely out of the water, a man was found on the driver’s seat,” said Haris, adding that the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

Thien ’s body was handed to the police for further action and the operation ended at 7.58am.