Karambunai strengthens STAR’s target for Sepanggar

TELIPOK: The existence of the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Karambunai Division now strengthens the party’s target to contest in the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency in the next general election.

STAR Secretary General Datuk Guandee Kohoi said the Sepanggar parliamentary seat currently represented by the opposition party was among the nine parliamentary constituencies in Sabah that the party was targeting to contest.

“Now the Karambunai STAR Division has already existed legally based on the party constitution and the requirement of the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to function formally to serve the people,” he said.

Sabah STAR led by Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is a member of the Sabah People Coalition (GRS) at the state level and a component of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the federal level.

Guandee said this while officiating the first annual general meeting of the STAR Karambunai Division at a fishing village in Kg Lentuong, Telipok on Saturday.

Guandee, who was previously the Federal Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has been informed will move to a similar position in another ministry in the near future.

Also present were STAR Vice President Edward Linggu, Assistant Secretary-General Ardino Diris, and STAR Karambunai Division Head Kapitan Stephen Teo.

Meanwhile, Edward who is also the chairman of the Sabah Rubber Industry Board informed that the STAR Karambunai Division is eligible to send 10 delegates to the party’s annual general vonference which will be held before the end of this year.

At the same time, Ardino the deputy chairman of the Sabah Forest Development Authority (SAFODA) who is also newly appointed as the Sepanggar STAR coordinating chairman expressed his commitment to strengthen the party in the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency with the involvement of the Karambunai Division led by Stephen Teo, Inanam (Jeffrey Kumin) and Darau (Moh Yasir Mohd Yasin).