Man died after being attacked with machete by mentally unsound man in Betong

KUCHING (Sept 19): A 57-year-old man died after he was attacked with a machete by a mentally unsound man at a longhouse in Betong around 7.45pm on Sept 16.

According to Betong district police chief DSP Zamry Alli, police personnel who arrived at the longhouse after the incident were also met with aggression from the suspect, leaving them no choice but to open fire which killed the suspect on the spot.

“During the incident, the victim tried to escape with his family in their car after realising that the suspect had ran amok,” he said when contacted today.

However, Zamry said the car failed to start which saw the victim being attacked by the suspect who was armed with a machete.

The victim’s family however managed to escape from the fracas by hiding at the nearby bushes, he added.

Zamry said the suspect, who did not flee the scene, returned to the longhouse where he later confronted the police.

“At the longhouse, police met the suspect’s family before he (suspect) suddenly appeared and started to attack the police,” he added.

Zamry said early investigations showed that the suspect is a mental patient and had a medical record at the Betong Hospital. He was supposed to be transferred to Sri Aman Hospital.

He added that the suspect had also attacked a 64-year-old man who is currently receiving treatment at the Betong Hospital.

Zamry said the bodies of both deceased were later brought to the Betong Hospital’s Medical Forensic Department for further action.

Police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“We also urged those who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist us in the investigation,” he added.