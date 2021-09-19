MOE: All private kindergartens registered with MOE can resume operations

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): The relaxation to allow operation of kindergartens from last Friday includes all private kindergartens and kindergartens at private schools, international schools and expatriate schools that are registered with the Ministry of Education (MOE).

As announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Wednesday, MOE explained that the relaxation covers states in Phases One and Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and for pupils aged four to six whose parents or guardians are working.

“The operation of these kindergartens is subject to classroom capacity with the required physical distancing,” the ministry said in a statement.

Prior to this, Ismail Sabri when announcing the relaxation of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures of the PPN for several sectors also informed that kindergartens, nurseries, day care centres and mental development centres are allowed to reopen in states under Phase One and Two of the PPN. — Bernama