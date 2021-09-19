MoU not necessary to help people – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): There is no need for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed in order to help the people of this country, said Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said serving the people is a priority and should not be limited only in areas where the signatories of the MoU represent.

“There should not be any barrier when it concerns helping the people because Warisan didn’t sign. Let us help everyone in this country who need aid and not just food but safety and job opportunities.

“The MoU should not be a pre-requisite to help people everywhere in Malaysia. It is also not necessary to sign the MoU in order to carry out reforms in this country. Let’s have more transparency in parliament,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Shafie was commenting on the statement by DAP veteran, Lim Kit Siang who urged opposition parties like Warisan, Pejuang and pro-tem Muda to sign the MoU between Pakatan Harapan and the federal government.

Shafie stressed that Warisan has no problem working together with the government to help the people but it did not require having to sign any memorandum.

He said the opposition’s role as check and balance would be weakened if the MoU approach was used.

“We do not want to be tied down by that sort of agreement. We need to have check and balance because that is the primary reason for the existence of an opposition.

“In these times of Covid-19, I have not seen in any other country, be it the United Kingdom or the United States or any developed country, where there is an MoU with the opposition for a political ‘ceasefire’.

“Why should there be pressure on Warisan and other members of parliament to sign the MoU?” he asked.

Shafie, who is also the MP of Semporna, added that the MoU should lead to results that are evident to the people and not merely serve political interests.

“If Semporna or other areas in Sabah need more vaccines, do we now have to sign a MoU?

“What is most important is the people. It doesn’t mean that one has to sign the MoU first and then the people will get help. That is not serving the rakyat. That is serving political interests,” he said.

The MoU was signed by the Prime Minister and senior leaders of PH such as PKR president and opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Other signatories were DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng; Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, Mohamad Sabu and UPKO president, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.