Mount Kinabalu reopens to public

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): All Sabah Parks stations and offices (TTS), including climbing activities to the summit of Mount Kinabalu, have been reopened to the public since September 16, says Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

He said the areas around the Turtle Island Park in Sandakan and Bohey Dulang Island in Semporna as well as the Ulu Kimanis sub-station will commence operations Sept 20.

“However, the reopening of the park is subject to the stipulated rules as only visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed in.

“Domestic tourists from the same district, as well as civil servants, aged above 12 and under 70 are also allowed,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that the number of visitors was also limited to only 100 people a day for each destination.

“All activities allowed at the park are subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the TTS in line with Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan which was updated on September 11,” he said. – Bernama