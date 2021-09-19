Non-Muslim houses of worship can operate at 30% capacity

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): Non-Muslim houses of worship are allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity from 6am to 8pm effective September 20.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing on Sunday, only management committee members and worshippers who are fully vaccinated are allowed to enter places of worship.

They are also required to bring their own worshipping tools.

Children under the age of 12 are not encouraged to visit houses of worship.

Worshippers and the management committee are not allowed to gather, shake hands, hug or chit chat in and outside the houses of worship.

The ministry also stated that marriage blessing ceremonies must not exceed two hours.

Food provided must also be packaged.

Any scheduled indoor or outdoor activities, such as religious and cultural classes, are not allowed as well.