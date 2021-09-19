PBK plans for peace and prosperity in an independent S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 19): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has refuted Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s claim that PBK lacked a forward plan and policy beyond independence.

Saying that verdict is incorrect, its president Voon Lee Shan said the party has many intelligent and professional people who can can steer Sarawak to be one of the most prosperous countries in the region.

PBK’s target is to uplift at least 30 percent of the people of Sarawak out of poverty within three years after Sarawak gain independence from the federation, he added.

“We shall target the young people or citizens by combining technology with business that we have planned now with very small investment capital.

“We shall teach these young citizens to fish and we shall not give fish to them unnecessarily because giving fish will make our finance stressful.

“Our business plan will give young entrepreneurs global income. Those who participate in it can do it from home or from any place they choose,” he said in a statement.

Wong, commenting on PBK’s call for independence, was quoted as saying in the media: “However, such sentiment will not carry such separatist rhetoric very far when there is a lack of forward planning and policy beyond independence.”

Voon said PBK is prepared to manage the state economy because they know the federal government will keep on oppressing and suppressing Sarawak by not even giving Sarawak a sen in development fund, especially if PBK becomes the government for Sarawak.

The party plans to combine land in rural areas with technology, entrepreneurship skills and capital of the business community to grow food crops and rear animals in rural areas.

Voon pointed out that Sarawak has plenty of flat fertile land, water and sunshine. PBK is confident it shall be able to boost the economy of the rural people after studying how China was able to uplift 800 million people out of poverty within thirty years.

“China was able to uplift poverty by combining land outside cities with entrepreneurship, technology and capital.

“We have plans to learn agriculture, fish and animal rearing skills from Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and even Israel.

“We shall target Kalimantan to market our agriculture produce because we foresee the $32 billion plan by Indonesia to move her capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan will provide a good outlet for our agriculture produce with at least five million people moving to Kalimatan soon after the Indonesian capital be ready,” he said.

Apart from uplifting the citizens out of poverty, PBK have many other plans to make Sarawak a peaceful and prosperous nation if Sarawak is independent under PBK.