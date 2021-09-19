Penampang to Tambunan road blocked by landslide

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): The Penampang to Tambunan has become impassable following a landslide at KM52.35 near the Masakob waterfall on Sunday night.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said the landslide occurred at 7pm.

“Initial investigations revealed that a 30-metre stretch of the road had collapsed, believed to be due to the continuous rain.

“The stretch of road has become impassable to all vehicles and is categorised as dangerous,” he said when contacted Sunday night.

He added that were no lives lost or vehicles damaged in the incident.

In the meantime, he advised road users to use alternative routes such as from Ranau-Tambunan or through the Kimanis-Keningau road.

“We are still monitoring the situation and road users are advised to take necessary safety measures,” he said.