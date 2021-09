Primary school among 23 localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 19): One primary school in Marudi was among the 23 localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said SK Benawa in Marudi is placed under the EMCO from Sept 18 to 28.

The remaining 22 localities consist of longhouses located in Bintulu, Tatau, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Pakan, Limbang, Meradong and Marudi.

In Bintulu, Rumah Padang Anak Malek, Batu 37 and Rumah Niau Anak Nanang, Sg Mas — both located at Jalan Bintulu-Miri — are placed under EMCO from Sept 17 to 30.

In Tatau, Rumah Karong Anak Unbam, Sungai Anggoh, Anap and Rumah Ahkow Anak Kubu, Sg Kelawit, Jalan Tatau-Sibu are placed under EMCO from Sept 17 to 30; while Rumah Ngumbang Anak Achak at KM 12 Jalan Tatau-Sibu is placed under the order from Sept 18 to 27.

Four longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rh Jiram, Entuluang Kasai; Rh Tuang, Sg Labi; Rh Lewis, Batu Besai; and Rh Chuan, Jaong Sg Rian have been imposed with the EMCO from Sept 18 to 27.

Rh Tugang, Kampung Ulu Lubai in Limbang and Rh Selat, Ulu Sg Janting, Bintangor in Meradong will be under the order from Sept 19 to 28.

Three longhouses in Lubok Antu, namely Rh Ayum, Ensurai Ili, Engkelili; Rh Tungku, Nanga Puloh, Ulu Lemanak; and Rh Abil, Tinting Lalang will be under EMCO from Sept 19 to 28.

Three longhouses in Sri Aman (Rh Jatin, Jengok, Pantu; Rh Marphy, Selanjan Sebemban; and Rh John, Sengkuang Ili) and four in Pakan (Rh John Ukok, Lemujan; Rh Panggau, Munggu Empelam, Rh Minang, Batu 2; Rh Joseph, Ulu Murau) are placed under the Order from Sept 19 to 29.

In Marudi, Rh Judan Anak Selin at Sg Dabai is placed under the Order from Sept 19 to 29.

No localities had their EMCO extended.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at 16 localities in the state have ended today.

In Bintulu, the localities are Rh Alih Anak Nyawin, KM40, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Kunci Raya workers’ quarters at Kemena; workers’ quarters at Grandee Development Sdn Bhd, Kinda, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong; workers’ quarters at Workshop Iron Head, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu; SK Lifestyle workers’ quarters at Medan Jaya; and the rental room on top of Heng Huat Hin Furniture shop.

In Pakan, the localities are Rh Guntor, Sg Kepayang; Rh Matu, Batu 3; Rh Christina, Nunggang; and Rh Liman, Batu 4, Munggu Temedak.

Other localities that ended their EMCO are Rh Tarang, Entulang Entawa in Sri Aman; Rh Mebak Anak Agi, Sg Assau, Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu in Sebauh; Rh Sengalang Anak Unggat, Sg Selitut, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu in Tatau; Kampung Selampit 1 and 2 in Lundu; Kampung Tanjung Bako in Kuching; and Rh Jabu, Nanga Tebat, Skrang in Lubok Antu.