Public waiting dine-in from tomorrow

KUCHING (Sept 19): Members of the public here are waiting in anticipation for the ban on dine-in to be lifted tomorrow (Sept 20).

An administrative assistant interviewed, Choo Chong Seng, 27, is supportive of dine-in which he believed would be welcomed by hawkers battered by the pandemic and ensuing restrictions.

“While I am supportive of dine-in, I believe the public need to continue exercising caution due to the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19,” he said.

Cherry Oscar, 35, a wedding event planner, said allowing those fully vaccinated to dine-in would give the public greater confidence to live with the virus.

“To me, it’s very exciting news since we have not been able to dine out for a while. Also, allowing only the vaccinated to dine-in means it would be safer and build confidence about hanging out for a longer period with friends or family,” said Cherry.

Banker Mohd Noor Amran, 34, fully supports the latest directive which would finally see customers back in food premises.

“My family is in the food and beverage business. Banning dine-in has really affected our takings,” he shared.

Mohd Noor also hoped the government could expedite Covid-19 vaccination for young children after a comprehensive study on safety as they have been cooped up at home for close to two years.

Dolphina Walter Tony, 29, co-owner of Rentap Muay Thai Gym, welcomed the option to dine-in.

“It’s an option. Those who worry about risks of infection can opt for take away as we are learning to live with the virus,” she said with the understanding that there’s no immunity even with two doses of Covid vaccine though risks of hospitalisation and death are lower.

Meanwhile, Kenny Kueh, 25, who started work recently acknowledged that dining in enclosed places may increase risk of infection but banning dine-in has repercussions too.

“Takeaway means more plastic waste. Moreover, people had to look for alternative places like parks, parking areas and even by the roadside to take their food,” said the youth who also pointed out that some restaurants like those serving hotpot and barbeque are mainly for dine-in.

He added that eatery operators also incur additional cost of loyalty fees and commission to food delivery partners when only takeaway was allowed.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced on Friday that dine-in will be allowed for fully vaccinated customers, business operators and workers from tomorrow. Premises must also be properly ventilated according to the standard set by SDMC.