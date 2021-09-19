Sabah’s Covid-19 cases continue to drop

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections since August 11 with 1,356 cases on Sunday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Sabah’s Covid-19 cases continued its downward trend and had decreased by 39 cases compared to Saturday.

He said Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 220 cases, an increase of 60 cases from the previous day.

He said 78 positive cases involving Petronas offshore oil rig employees had contributed to the rise in the state capital.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu recorded 122 cases, followed by Sandakan (112), Tuaran (94) and Pitas (81).

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 12 districts registered increase in infections, nine experiencing a drop and five maintained their Saturday’s figures.

He said among the districts that showed significant rise in Covid-19 cases were Pitas, Penampang, Tambunan and Tenom, whereas Putatan, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu and Tuaran recorded an obvious hike.

“There are 11 cases involving detainees today,” he added.

Masidi said close contact screenings remained the main contributor of the cases in Sabah with 766 infections or 56.5 per cent of the tally, followed by 380 cases (28 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 11 cases (0.8 per cent) from cluster screenings and 199 cases (14.7 per cent) from other screenings.

Of the 1,356 cases on Sunday, he said 606 cases (44.69 per cent) were cases registered after two to three days, 32 cases (2.36 per cent) recorded between four to five days and 13 cases (0.96 per cent) were backlog cases registered more than five days.

He added that 337 cases (24.85 per cent) of the new patients fell under Category 1, 933 cases (68.81 cases) under Category 2 and nine cases each in Category 3, 4 and 5, whereas 59 cases were still under investigation.