State Health Dept issues four compounds to individuals refusing to undergo quarantine

KUCHING (Sept 19): The State Health Department recently issued four compounds to individuals who refused to undergo quarantine under Section 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

This was revealed by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update today and the four compounds are part of the 24 compounds that the health department issued from Sept 12 to Sept 18.

“The other compounds were issued for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), out of which 10 were isued in Betong, eight in Saratok, four in Dalat and two in Samarahan,” said SDMC.

Eight compounds were issued for various individual offences while another eight were issued to corporations for failing to limit the number of customers in their premises.

Two compounds were issued to premises for failing to provide hand sanitisers.

One compound was issued to a premises for failing to provide entry and exit routes while one compound was issued to an individual who provided false information.

The police have also issued 26 compounds in Sarawak for various SOP violations, with 23 being issued in Kuching and one each in Padawan, Sarikei and Meradong.

“11 compounds were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering their particulars before entering a premises while another 11 were issued for being in a public place after the permitted hours.

“Three compounds were issued for not wearing face mask and one was issued for not updating the customer logbook,” said the committee.

To date, the police have issued 10,895 compounds.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued two compounds under the Bau District Council and Sarikei District Council jurisdictions.

The compounds were for not scanning MySejahtera or writing personal information before entering premises and providing an incomplete logbook.

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the local government since Feb 1 this year to 1,489.