STU presidents reminds teachers not to voice grievances on social media

SIBU (Sept 19): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president, Adam Prakash Abdullah reminded teachers with issues about school reopening to channel their concerns through the proper avenue to avoid misinterpretation.

He pointed out that teachers as role models of the community, especially school children, should not voice grievances on social media.

“There is no need to take to channels like Facebook and other social media platforms that can be misinterpreted. I call on all STU members to convey grievances and dissatisfaction through STU because we must be role models by showing support to the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) and Sarawak State Education Department (JPN),” he said when officiating STU Sibu Division’s 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online yesterday.

He also urged the District Education Office (PPD), principals and headmasters to facilitate teachers for Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR).

“Simplify the work of teachers. Procedures that are less necessary can be put aside first as what is important is not the record but the ability of pupils in following PDpR.

“What is the point of keeping records of pupils who are absent when what is more important is their attendance?” he asked.

Adam informed that interview for special recruitment of teachers on ‘one-off’ basis has started and that STU wanted the best candidates with priority given to Sarawakians.

STU Sibu Division chairman Yong Sie Hing also spoke at the AGM.