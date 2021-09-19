Uggah advises rural folk with mild symptoms to seek immediate treatment

KUCHING (Sept 19): Rural and longhouse folk across the state are told to seek immediate medical treatment even if they experience mild Covid-19 symptoms.

In saying this yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this is all the more vital with the current pandemic.

“The health education is to allow the people to respond appropriately when they have any symptoms. My advice to all is to seek early medical intervention over symptoms like low grade fever, cough and sore throat and loss sense of smell.

“Anyone with these signs must come for testing and medical review by health personnel at the nearest hospital or health clinic,” he said after meeting Betong Division Health Officer Dr Johnny Pangkas in Betong.

The meeting was to discuss a health education programme for the community in the Betong division.

According to Uggah, seeking early treatment would save individuals and reduce brought-in-dead (BID) cases from longhouses and rural areas.

The state Health department, he said, would continue and intensify such education programme.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, also expressed his concern over nine Covid-19 deaths recorded in here and Pusa yesterday.

He said the victims were aged between 29 and 79.

“The first one died on Sept 4, second on Sept 5, third on Sept 11, one on Sept 12 and two others on Sept 16. All of them were BID.”

He said four of the six BID cases had some symptoms but had not sought early treatment, adding: “One of them had history of cough for a week and another one had fever for four days.”

Uggah added all the nine victims had comorbidities like obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes.

He said the youngest victim had an obesity problem.

After the meeting, Uggah visited the sites of several projects being implemented in the Spaoh town near Betong.

Among the projects were the RM108 million Short Take Off and Landing Airport at Bebuling where site clearing is in progress and the RM5 million new double-storey market.

Uggah also visited the new RM11 million Spaoh Sports Complex.

He said he was happy that construction of these projects was on schedule despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Accompanying him during the visits were Betong District Council secretary Charlie Keling and councillor Abang Suhardie Abang Zaini.