576 candidates registered to take SPMU 2021 written exam in Sarawak from Sept 21 to 23 – Education Dept

KUCHING (Sept 20): A total of 576 candidates have registered to take the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) 2021 written examination in Sarawak to be held simultaneously nationwide from Sept 21 to 23.

The State Education Department in a statement today said all candidates will sit for the exam at 18 examination centres of which 13 are at National Secondary Schools (SMK), three at National Schools (SK), one at a Private School, and one at the Assessment and Examination Sector of the District Education Office.

It also said that 33 area supervisors and 83 invigilators have been appointed to conduct the SPMU examination in the state.

“All candidates are to refer to the SPMU Examination Timetable to obtain information on examination details as well as instructions that need to be adhered to during the examination,” it said.

The SPMU examination timetable can be downloaded via the official Examination Board (LP) portal at http://lp.moe.gov.my.

SPMU candidates are also reminded to comply with the Central Assessment and Public Examinations Management Guidelines.

The guidelines can also be downloaded through the Ministry of Education portal at http://www.moe.gov.my and candidates are required to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) and instructions on Covid-19 set by the government.

Candidates who sit for the SPMU examination must bring along their identification document to the examination centre.

For more information, please contact the State Education Department’s Assessment and Examination Sector at 082-473533 or 082-473519 or the Assessment and Examination Sector of the nearest District Education Office (PPD).

The numbers for the Assessment and Examination Sector of respective PPDs are 082-240568 (PPD Kuching); 082-763860 (PPD Bau); 082-240755 (PPD Padawan); 082-628177 (PPD Samarahan), 082-874104 (PPD Serian); 083-321394 (PPD Sri Aman); and 083-472595 (PPD Betong).

Other PPDs’ Assessment and Examination Sector to contact are 084-651761 (PPD Sarikei); 084-332443 (PPB Sibu); 084-872252 (PPD Mukah); 084-796362 (PPD Kapit); 086-330541 (PPD Bintulu); 085-419085 (PPD Miri); 085-755808 (PPD Baram); 085-211450 (PPD Limbang); and 085-285694 (PPD Lawas).