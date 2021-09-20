80% of civil servants back to offices

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): All State Government offices will operate at 80 percent capacity while 20 per cent of the civil servants are to work from home effective today (September 21).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said civil servants, customers and visitors who go to the office must be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, indoor and outdoor sports and recreational facilities are allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity or not exceeding 30 people including trainers or instructors, whichever is lower.

The Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry issued its latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Monday, which stated that sports and recreational activities, as well as sports facilities were allowed to operate from 6am to 9pm.

Fishing ponds are also allowed to open from 6am to 6pm.

The ministry stated that usage of sports and recreation facilities or premises is only limited to trainers, participants or employees who are fully vaccinated and show low-risk Covid-19 status on the MySejahtera application for individual or group activities.

Meanwhile, tournaments and competitions with quarantine without the presence of spectators or supports in accordance with the Sports Bubble Model are limited to those organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysian Football League, Petronas Club Prix Championship or others with special permission from the ministry.

Central training programmes with quarantine implemented by the National Sports Council and State Sports Council using the SOP Camp Base Training are allowed.

Central training programmes including training matches with quarantine for teams in the Malaysian Football League or others with special permission from the ministry are allowed using the Sports Bubble Model (Camp Based Training).

The ministry also emphasized on maintaining physical distancing of at least two to three metres during sports and recreational activities.

Sports and recreational activities are not allowed in localities under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Among the activities allowed are jogging, cycling, jogging, e-sports, weightlifting, snooker and billiard, golf (including driving range), rock climbing, aerobic, dance sports, paragliding, extreme sports, motor sports, gymnasium training, gymnastic, karate, taekwondo, wushu, judo, muay, badminton, ping pong, tennis, squash, soft tennis, hockey, volleyball, basketball, speak takraw, football and futsal.

As for water activities, swimming, diving, fishing, kayaking, surfing, snorkelling, sea gliding or sea walking, jet skiing, skateboarding, among others, are allowed.

Masidi said the State Government has decided to allow two golfers to share a buggy, provided there was a divider or plastic screen in between starting today (September 21).

He said players must also be fully vaccinated and show Covid-19 low-risk status on the MySejahtera application.