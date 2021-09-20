Covid-19: 99.78 pct of Sarawak’s 3,619 new cases asymptomatic, mild symptoms

KUCHING (Sept 20): Out of the 3,619 new Covid-19 infections in Sarawak today, 99.78 per cent or 3,611 cases are under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee, in its daily update statement, said 2,278 cases or 62.95 per cent are in Category 1 while 1,333 cases or 36.83 per cent in Category 2.

“There are three cases or 0.08 per cent in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and five cases or 0.14 per cent in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” said SDMC.

To date, Sarawak has a total of 183,407 cases.

Meanwhile, all the 40 districts except Kabong in Sarawak recorded at least one new case today with Kuching topping the list at 1,021 cases.

Eight districts reported triple-digit cases namely Serian (315), Bintulu (302), Sibu (228), Miri (200), Samarahan (199), Sri Aman (198), Betong (137) and Sarikei (102).

The districts that recorded double-digit cases are Pusa (91), Belaga (91), Saratok (83), Kapit (61), Kanowit (58), Subis (56), Asajaya (51), Mukah (50), Bau (50), Limbang (45), Meradong (42), Lubok Antu (36), Simunjan (29), Pakan (23), Tebedu (23), Lundu (18), Julau (18), Tanjung Manis (17), Tatau (15), Song (12) and Beluru (11).

Districts that registered single-digit cases Lawas (9), Selangau (8), Marudi (6), Matu (5), Bukit Mabong (3), Dalat (2) and Sebauh (2).

Daro and Telang Usan had just one new case.