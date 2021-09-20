Covid-19: Four new Covid-19 clusters reported in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 20): Four new Covid-19 clusters, all involving longhouses, were detected in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said that the community clusters are dubbed the Sungai Separai 2 Cluster in Tatau, Jalan Bintulu-Miri 3 Cluster in Bintulu, Chama Ajai Cluster in Beluru and Ulu Lubai Cluster in Limbang.

“The Sungai Separai 2 Cluster in Tatau is a community cluster involving residents of a longhouse placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) that is located in the area of Sungai Separai, Kilometre 8, Jalan Tatau, Tatau,” it said.

The committee said 52 people were swabbed and 12 of them were tested positive, including the index case.

It said 40 samples results were still pending and 11 new cases were reported today.

All patients had been admitted to Bintulu Hospital and the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) and Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) there.

The Jalan Bintulu-Miri 3 Cluster also involves a longhouse placed under EMCO at Mile 37, Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Bintulu.

“A total of 76 people have been swabbed and 45 of them were tested positive, including the index case.”

The committee said 31 individuals were still waiting for their laboratory results and 42 new cases were reported today.

The patients had been admitted to Bintulu Hospital, and the district’s PKRC and CAC.

The Chama Ajai Cluster also involves a longhouse placed under EMCO in Sungai Chabu, Beluru.

A total of 60 people were swabbed with 27 including the index case testing positive. Another 33 are pending lab test results.

The committee said seven new cases from the cluster were reported today and the patients were being treated at Miri Hospital and the CAC and PKRC located in Miri district.

The fourth cluster reported today, Ulu Lubai Cluster, is a community cluster involving residents of a longhouse located in the area of Ulu Lubai, Medamit, Limbang.

The committee said 88 people were swabbed and 16 of them were tested positive, including the index case.

Two individuals were tested negative and 70 of the samples were still pending laboratory results. Five new cases were reported today.

The patients are being treated in Limbang Hospital, and the PKRC and CAC located in Limbang district, says the committee.

Currently there are 138 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, out of which 20 reported 219 new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases included Long Urun Cluster with 53 cases, Bungey 2 Cluster (44), Jalan Bintulu-Miri 3 Cluster (42), Ensebang Plaie Cluster (14), Kampung Simpok Cluster (14), Sungai Separai 2 Cluster (11), Pulau Brunei Cluster (seven), Chama Ajai Cluster (seven), Ulu Lubai Cluster (five) and Annah Rais Cluster (three).

Other clusters with new cases were Industri Jalan Semeba Cluster (three), Kampung Sikog Cluster (three), Pinang Jawa Cluster (three), Duras Cluster (two), Kampung Bunga Cluster (two), Plaman Bantang Cluster (two), Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster (one), Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster (one), Kampung Dangak Cluster (one) and SEPOM Serian Cluster (one).

Meanwhile, the committee said two clusters, Kandis Pantu Cluster in Sri Aman and Sungai Serindak Cluster in Selangau, had ended after no new cases were reported for the past 28 days.