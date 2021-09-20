Covid-19: Sarawak continues to top country’s list of daily infections with 3,611 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 20): Sarawak continued to top the country’s list of Covid-19 daily infections with 3,611 new cases today, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This marked an increase of 904 cases compared to yesterday’s 2,707.

“Sarawak recorded 3,611 new cases today, bringing its infections tally to 183,399,” said the Health director-general in a Facebook post.

Malaysia recorded 14,345 new infections, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 2,112,175.

Johor came in second on the infections list with 1,598 cases followed by Selangor (1,365), Sabah (1,255), Penang (1,170), Perak (1,090) and Kelantan (1,050).

Other states and territories that reported three-digit cases were Kedah (967), Terengganu (804), Kuala Lumpur (307), Melaka (162) and Negeri Sembilan (125).

Perlis and Putrajaya recorded 51 cases and 11 cases respectively.

Labuan was the only territory that had no new infection.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said Sarawak’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) utilisation rate stood at 91 per cent while the country’s was 74 per cent as at 5pm yesterday.

According to him, Sarawak has 120 ICU beds while there are 1,611 similar facilities nationwide.