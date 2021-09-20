Covid-19: Sarawak records 8 fatalities

KUCHING (Sept 20): Sarawak recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities that passed away from Sept 14 to 18, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In its daily update today, SDMC said that the victims were aged between 39 to 97 years old.

It said that the youngest victim involved a man from Sri Aman who passed away on Sept 16. He had comorbidities of asthma.

“The oldest victim involves a man who passed away at Bintulu Hospital on Sept 14. He had diabetes.

“The only brought-in-dead (BID) case involves an 83-year-old man from Sri Aman. He had hypertension and was taken to the Sri Aman Hospital,” said SDMC.

On Sept 17, a 68-year-old man passed away at Sarikei Hospital. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

The rest of the fatatalies were recorded on Sept 18 in Miri and Kuching.

A 58-year-old woman passed away in the Miri Hospital. The case had comorbidities namely hypertension, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

In Kuching, two men aged 74 and 89 as well as a 65-year-old woman passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The 74-year-old man had comorbidities namely hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease and asthma while the 89-year-old man had hypertension and dyslipidemia.

The woman also had comorbidities namely had comorbidities namely hypertension, dyslipidemia and asthma.