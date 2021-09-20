Disinfection works on shophouses along Carpenter St ongoing, says SUPP Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 20): The disinfection works on the shophouses along Carpenter Street here yesterday was well received by the shopkeepers there.

Conducted by the firefighters from the Padungan station, the operation was set up following reports about positive Covid-19 cases detected in the area.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch treasurer Jong Yean Pin represented the party to thank Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak, especially the unit at Padungan station, for the prompt action in response to the request from SUPP Kuching.

“Previously, we had handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) to Padungan Bomba station to ensure that they would have enough supplies for the disinfection works, which are on-going.

“We would like to advise everyone, especially the shopkeepers and residents here, to never let you guard down in this fight against Covid-19.

“We understand that all of us would want to have our lives go back to normal and thus, it is through a collective effort by all of us that can take us there.

“Everyone has an important role to play towards achieving that,” said Jong.

Previously, Padungan Bomba station collaborated with SUPP Kuching in carrying out disinfection works on the commercial units along the nearby Jalan Padungan.