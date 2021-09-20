Dr Sim urges local community to watch out for Covid-19 symptoms, seek early treatment

KUCHING (Sept 20): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has appealed to the community across Sarawak to watch out for Covid-19 symptoms and seek early treatment in this post vaccination era.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor said this is pivotal in light of the surge of the Delta variant cases as well as learning to live with the virus and reopen the economic sectors in a safer manner.

Dr Sim said the community must realise that the virus changes fast and human beings had to pick up the pace to learn fast too.

“In the post vaccination era, with most of the infected (cases_ either Cateogry 1 (no symptoms and probably not even aware of being infected) or Category 2 (mild symptoms), it is important for everyone with or without Covid-19 to be aware of the warning signs issued by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Covid-19 Response Team,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim said warning signs for adults included fever for two or so days, breathing difficulties (oximeter less than 95 per cent), chest pain or discomfort, unable to tolerate orally, diarrhoea or vomitting more than two times a day, feeling drowsy (oximeter less than 95 per cent) and being unable to carry out daily activities.

According to him, warning signs for children include fever for two or so days, face or lips turning blue (oximeter less than 95 per cent), lethargy, diarrhoea or vomitting more than two times a day, poor appetite, and fast breathing (oximeter less than 95 per cent).

Dr Sim stressed that early detection and treatment of the virus would save lives.

He also suggested that the state Health Department share more real time data and more granular data at divisional level given that such information is of public interest.

“KKM (Ministry of Health) has improved the daily report by not just the numbers (of infections) but the actual date of deaths. Together we shall overcome Covid-19,” he added.