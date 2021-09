Eight localities placed under EMCO in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 20): Eight localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

SDMC in its daily update said that Rh. Kawie, Abok Janang, Pantu is placed under EMCO from Sept 19 to 28 while Rh. Mengga and Rh. Kedeni in Batu Besai are placed under EMCO from Sept 20 to 29. All three longhouses are located in Sri Aman.

A longhouse in Subis named Rh. Akit Anak Anggat in Sungai Merusa, Niah, is placed under EMCO from Sept 20 to 30.

Two longhouses in Saratok, namely Rh. Jaya, Bila Dua, Tekurap, Kabo and Rh. Tatol @ Katol, Krangan, are placed under EMCO from Sept 21 until Oct 1.

The committee added Rh. Ajil, Kusing in Betong is placed under EMCO from Sept 21 until Oct 1 while Rumah Ai, Nanga Sesamak in Kanowit is placed under EMCO starting Sept 22 until Oct 1.

The EMCO for Rh. Gara, Belassau, Debak and Rh. Lawrence, Luban Ulu in Betong has been extended from Sept 21 to Oct 1.

Besides, the committee said the EMCO at 23 localities has been lifted, and the locations include Rh. Manggi, Kampung Menuang Baru, Limbang; Rh. Sait Anak Jaya, KM22 Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, Bintulu; Bilik Sewa atas Kedai DHL Parkcity Commercial Square, Bintulu; Everwind workers quarters, Bintulu; Ladang Asian Plantation Millings Sdn. Bhd, Beluru; Rumah Awain Anak Bayang, Sungai Seloi, Subis; and Kampung Pasir Tengah, Lundu.

Three places in Simunjan, namely Ladang TH Sungai Rasau; Kampung Lubok Buntin and Kilang Koperasi Permodalan FELDA (KPF), as well as seven longhouses in Saratok, namely Rh. Ampi, Bajau; Rh. Lembang, Engkudu, Sebetan; Rh. Selaka, Bratang Baroh, Roban; Rh Mawan, Kawit, Krian; Rh. Yama, Ng. Melupa; Rh Bama, Ng. Rissau, Awik and Rh. Wilfred Ukik, Sungai Berangan, Sebetan had their EMCO lifted.

The EMCO was also lifted for Rh. Nyuang, Babu Sedebau, Debak, Betong; Rh. Jamit, Ng. Teru Atas, Debak, Betong; Rh. Sumping, Wong Bebelit, Ulu Entaih, Pakan; Rh. Dina, Ulu Lassi, Julau; Kem Sumark Trading, Sg. Sian, Bintangor, Meradong and Rh. Sujang, Setebu, Pakan.

The EMCO will be lifted at Rumah Gawong Anak Chang, Batu 28, Skim Sekuau, Selangau on Sept 21.