Entrepreneurs plead for reduced corporate tax to help go through pandemic

MIRI (Sept 20): Entrepreneurs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other businesses are urging the government to look into their pleas to reduce corporate tax rates for 2021-2022, to help them weather the challenging economic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) information chief Mohd Hafidz Rohani, in a statement yesterday said the pandemic had impacted almost everyone, resulting in many businesses forced to close due to financial difficulties.

“Other issues faced by humanity during the pandemic are, among others, suicide due to stress, anxiety and depression caused by behaviourial changes, which lead to unproductive work that may have caused retrenchments.

“We understand that the both the federal and state governments have been providing various financial assistance to help the SMEs, yet these may only able to do so much.

“Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) 4.0 that is said to be additional booster to businesses after the country had moved from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of National Recovery Plan (NRP) may be able to temporarily relieve the business owners of financial challenges, but does not solve the core problem.

“We have also seen that applications for loans from government agencies such as Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (Tekun) and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) were refined and easier for SMEs.

“But what we had hoped to see is gradual increase in buying power and lower corporate tax rate which we believe shall be able to effectively sustain a business,” said Hafidz.

He also hoped that Sarawak government would able to put the pandemic under control, so that it could reopen its tourism sector.

“The reopening of tourism sector in Langkawi under the travel bubble pilot programme shows that it is possible to travel again while keeping safe during the pandemic. We hope to see Sarawak welcoming travellers here again, boosting the local economy,” said Hafidz.