Floating mosque in Kpg Punang to be Lawas landmark

KUCHING (Sept 20): A floating mosque now being built at Kampung Punang in Lawas will be the latest landmark for the district, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In a statement issued by his office, he said the floating mosque will change the landscape of the Punang coastal area in addition to providing comfortable place for the Muslim congregation to pray.

“The mosque concept is a floating mosque facing the South China Sea and within the Brunei Bay.

“To be integrated with the mosque will be the Punang Nature Walk and Punang Waterfront which are now under construction,” he said.

According to the statement, Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Planning and Natural Resources, made these remarks during a visit to Kampung Punang on Saturday.

Awang Tengah, also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said Punang has the potential to be a centre for recreational, community-based economy and religious activities when all these new facilities are completed.

As such, he called on the local folks to prepare themselves and be ready to be involved in small and medium enterprises to reap the benefits of economic spin-off.

He revealed that an Anjung Usahawan will also be built near Kampung Punang Jaya as platform for the locals to participate in SMEs.

Also present during the visit were Deputy Transport Minister and Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) director Datu Ubaidillah Latip.