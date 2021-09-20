Health Ministry flags rise in Covid-19 cases among children in Malaysia, says 67 dead since start of 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): The Ministry of Health (MoH) today said that there has been a concerning rise of Covid-19 cases among children aged 18 and below, with 67 children recorded dying of the disease this year, up until yesterday.

MoH compared this to 2020, where the novel coronavirus was recorded as taking the lives of six children.

“Thus, MoH is aiming for 60 per cent of teenagers aged 12 to 17 to get at least one dose of the vaccine by November, and that 80 per cent of those who are eligible to be vaccinated are fully inoculated before schools reopen for the 2022 session,” it said in a statement this evening. — Malay Mail

