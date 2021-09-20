MAHB opens private Covid-19 health screening facility in KLIA, KLIA2

SEPANG (Sept 20): Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has opened private Covid-19 health screening facilities at eight locations in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Main Terminal and KLIA2.

Five of the testing facilities are located in KLIA and three in KLIA2; providing Covid-19 rapid test kit (RTK), Rapid Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR) results within 15 minutes, one hour and three hours, respectively, resulting in shorter wait times for passengers.

“These eight facilities will start operating in stages, the first one would be the one located at Gate G1, KLIA Main Terminal, ” it said in a statement today.

The health screening facilities will be able to accommodate about 45,000 passengers daily at both terminals.

Chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the new facility aims to ensure that the highest standards of services are maintained with the implementation of new travel standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“MAHB hopes to further restore the confidence of passengers flying via our airports by enhancing the level of comfort and convenience throughout their journey.

“We have engaged the services of BP Clinical Lab to run the health screening centre which has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council,” he said.

He said with the recently implemented Langkawi domestic travel bubble by the government last week, the group is looking forward to the lifting of international travel restrictions in the near future.

“The private Covid-19 screening facility will certainly facilitate safe travel practices for the higher passenger volume when travel resumes,” he said.

The services at the new facility are provided for a fee, and the cost per passenger ranges between RM90 to RM370 for Malaysians and RM120 to RM470 for foreigners. — Bernama