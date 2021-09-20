MMA advises public to seek professional help if they’re suffering from depression

KUCHING (Sept 20): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has advised members of the public to seek professional help if they are suffering from depression.

“We are deeply concerned as untreated depression can lead to destructive habits or behaviour such as substance abuse, addictions, self-harm and even suicide,” said the association president Dr Koh Kar Chai in a statement.

Dr Koh said it is important for the public to be aware that depression is a treatable medical illness and professional assistance is available.

“They should also not worry about cost in treatment as there is affordable treatment through the services provided by the Ministry of Health through the specialist clinics in the government hospitals, primary health centres throughout the country and also the community mental health centres.”

Dr Koh said depression is a mood disorder that cause a persistent feeling of sadness and lack of interest in daily activities.

“It can lead to a variety of emotional, physical and cognitive problems that can prevent a person from performing daily activities and leading a normal life.”

He said treatment for depression involves medications, psychotherapy and strengthening social aspects of a person’s life.

“The treatment will be tailor made according to each individual’s condition depending on the level of the severity of depression after being assessed by a professional.”

Dr Koh said the incidence of depression, which has been rising steadily over the years, has escalated tremendously since the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Orders (MCO).

“People have lost their families, livelihood, homes and hope. Now more than ever, the society needs to be aware that establishing support is very important.”

“We strongly advise that the public reach out for professional help if they are feeling down over a prolonged period.”

As a first step, Dr Koh said they can call the Befrienders hotline, visit one of the Community Mental Health Centres (also known as Mentari) or a primary health centre nearest to them.

“Private general practitioners are also a good option to seek initial help from as they will also be able to do the preliminary screening and help with the referral if specialist help, in this case a psychiatrist is needed.”

For those who can afford, Dr Koh said they can directly make an appointment to consult psychiatrists practising in private hospitals or running their clinics.

He said various non-government organisations are also providing psychological first aid (PFA) with the aim to reduce stress symptoms and assist in healthy recovery following a traumatic event.

“Most importantly, people must be aware that they are not alone in their suffering and there are many avenues to seek help from.”

He stressed there is an urgent need to focus on the problem of depression, especially in addressing the issue of suicide as depression untreated can lead to suicide.

Dr Koh said the country has recorded a total 2,426 cases of suicide from 2018 to July 31 this year and of this total, 679 involved emotional stress while 385 were related to financial problems.

Nonetheless, he said MMA would like to once again reiterate on the need to repeal Section 309 of the Penal Code that criminalises attempted suicide.

“On Wednesday, Sept 15, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Kanowit-GPS), who is also deputy health minister, had told the Dewan Rakyat that amendments to decriminalise suicide or suicide attempts will be tabled in Parliament after they are studied by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).”

He said the association is pleased to know that efforts to decriminalise suicide are moving in a forward direction.

Those experiencing depression can contact the 24-hour carelines at Befrienders KL (03-76272929), Naluri (03-84081748), Sneham (1-800-22-5757), Malaysian Mental Health Association (017-6133039) from 9am to 9pm daily or Malaysia Hindudharma Maamandram (013-8139695) from 10am to 10pm from Mondays to Fridays.

They can also contact Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp to 019-2615999 from 8pm to 12am from Mondays to Fridays. Assistance for domestic abuse victims is available for 24 hours.

The carelines can also be viewed via MySejahtera mobile app.