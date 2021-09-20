Motorcyclist seriously injured in single vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Pujut

MIRI (Sept 20): A 40-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Pujut at around 3.10pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said it is believed that the victim, who is from Baram, was heading towards Kampung Pujut from Piasau when he lost control of his motorcycle before skidding to the right side of the road and broke a road barrier.

“The accident has resulted in the victim suffering severe injuries to both eyes and was then taken to Miri Hospital for treatment,” he added.

Alexson said during the accident, the weather was good and the road surface was dry but the victim was not wearing a helmet.

The case will be investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.