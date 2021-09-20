Mulu folk hit by floods five times in first nine months of 2021, says PSB man

KUCHING (Sept 20): The residents in Mulu, Baram had experienced floods five times in the first nine months this year, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mulu Service Centre chairman Prof Dr Son Radu.

He pointed out that in recent years, floods had become a frequent natural disaster hitting the northern parts of Sarawak, mostly occurring in the rural areas, especially those in Baram.

“This year alone, residents in the Mulu area, Baram had experienced floods five times, between January and September, and suffered losses in terms of damage to crops, livestock and also their properties.

“This is a very sad situation, especially amidst the Covid-19 situation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Son said Kedah had received an allocation of RM78 million prioritised for repair works on the infrastructures and immediate cash assistance to victims of the recent floods there, while for Sabah, RM18 million had been allocated for matters related to floods and Covid-19.

In this regard, he hoped that the federal government could channel funds through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to help the people in Baram and other parts of Sarawak who had been affected by floods.

Son said he was thankful that there was no casualty during the recent floods that hit several villages across Baram area, but it did adversely affect several hundreds of families there.

Among the areas affected were Long Laput, Long Ikang, Sungai Lian Morek, Kuala Bok, Long Jegan, Long Loyang, Long Panai, Mulu, Long Ukuk, Kuala Tutoh, Batu Belah, Long Terawan, Kampung Matik, Kampung Mison, Long Wat, Long Sobeng, Long Atip, Pekan Long Lama, Long Bemang and Long Bedian.

According to him, some of these villages are located along Sungei Tutoh, which is a flood-prone area.

He opined that the authorities should focus on ways to deal with the frequent floods in Baram.

“What causes these frequent floods in Baram? Is this flood related to the logging activities and large-scale opening of agricultural areas in upriver over the last several years?

“Is this due to global climate change?

“We need to form a special committee to find a solution so that the lives of the people in the Baram area would not be disrupted.”

Son also suggested the state government to provide provisions that would enable the affected villagers to apply for flood protection insurance, especially policies coverage for property damage.

“At least the compensation from the insurance company could help ease the financial burden experienced by those affected by the floods,” he added.