Police in Sarawak issue 28 compounds for SOP violations

KUCHING (Sept 20): The police have issued 20 compounds to individuals who loitered around in public places beyond the stipulated hours, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said that these were among the 28 total compounds issued for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the last 24 hours.

“Seven other offences involve failing to scan MySejahtera QR code or sign the attendance logbook prior to entering the premises.

“The remaining one offence was issuued for failing to keep an updated customers attendance logbook,” said the committee.

SDMC said 25 out of the 28 compounds were issued in Kuching while two others and one in Bintulu and Padawan respectively.

It added that this brought the total number of compounds issued statewide to 10,923.