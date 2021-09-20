Sabah: Covid-19 cases drop to 1,255

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections continued to decline to 1,255 cases on Monday, the lowest since August 10.

A new cluster, named Sawit M1 Cluster in Kinabatangan, was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu registered 176 cases, followed by Beluran (95), Sandakan (86), Kinabatangan (81) and Tuaran (81).

He said 18 districts recorded a decrease in positive cases, eight districts experienced an increase and one district, namely Sipitang, maintained Sunday’s figure.

He said Kota Kinabalu saw a decline of 44 cases to 176, while other districts that showed obvious drop were Pitas, Lahad Datu, Papar, Sandakan, Tambunan, Kota Marudu, Tongod, Tenom, Penampang and Tuaran.

Meanwhile, he said Beluran, Kinabatangan, Putatan, Ranau and Kalabakan reported a significant increase in positive cases.

Ten of the new cases involved detainees.

Of the 1,255 cases on Monday, 462 cases (36.82 per cent) were registered after two to three days, 73 cases (5.82 per cent) recorded after four to five days and 63 cases (5.02 per cent) were backlog cases registered after five days.

Masidi said close contact screenings remained the highest contributor of the daily infections with 602 cases (48 per cent), followed by 357 cases (28.4 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 86 cases (6.9 per cent) from cluster screenings, 81 cases (6.5 per cent) from targeted screenings and 129 cases (10.3 per cent) from other screenings.

He added that 391 cases (31.16 per cent) fell under Category 1, 800 cases (63.75 per cent) under Category 2, six cases in Category 3, 10 cases in Category 4 and 12 cases in Category 5, whereas 36 cases were still under investigation.