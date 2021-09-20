Singapore reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second day

SINGAPORE (Sept 20): Singapore, which is currently facing a wave of Covid-19 infections in the community from Aug 23, has reported more than 1,000 new cases for the second day on Sunday.

In its data released late Sunday, the republic’s Ministry of Health said it has detected a total of 1,012 new cases – comprising 919 in the community, 90 in the migrant worker dormitories, and three imported cases.

On Saturday, a total of 1,009 cases of infection were detected here.

The last time the republic reported more than 1,000 daily cases was in April last year.

The ministry said over the last 28 days, of the 11,196 infected individuals, 98.1 per cent have no symptoms or mild symptoms, 1.7 per cent requires oxygen supplementation, 0.2 per cent requires ICU care, and 0.04 per cent has died.

As of noon Sunday, the total caseload stood at 77,804 with 7,144 active cases.

A total of 60 persons succumbed to death so far in the republic due to Covid-19.

As of Sept 18, 82 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose. – Bernama