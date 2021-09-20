Six more premises in Sarawak added to HIDE system

KUCHING (Sept 20): Six more commercial premises in Kuching, Serian and Sibu have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

They are Mydin (Vista Tunku), Petra Jaya, Emart (Batu Kawa) and The Spring Shopping Mall in Kuching, Lepapa Hypermarket in Serian as well as Sibu Central Market and Medan Mall in Sibu, announced SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update today.

“This brings the cumulative number of HIDE premises and locations in Sarawak to 359,” added SDMC.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.