State Health director reminds Sarawakians to comply with Covid-19 SOPs

KUCHING (Sept 20): State Health director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed is reminding Sarawakians to comply with the specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent being infected by Covid-19.

He said that the stamping out of the virus is a shared responsibility and urged Sarawakians to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission together.

“People must continue to wear face masks and practise social distancing. We should stay at home and only go out when necessary,” Dr Mohamed Sapian said.

He also discouraged visiting among relatives, friends and neighbours unless necessary.

“Even though dine in at eateries is now allowed, avoid dining in with those other than own family members,” he said.

“Face masks are to be put off only when eating. It must be worn even when talking. Move away immediately from the eateries after finishing the dining activities,” he added.

High risk individuals, including those aged 60 and above with comorbidities and children who are not eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine are advised not to go to any public and crowded places, he said.

If any individual is having symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulties, fatigue, body ache, diarrhoea and is vomiting for no obvious reason, it is advisable for him or her to go for swab test and get treatment even if the symptoms are not severe, he said.

Sarawak today recorded a total of 3,619 positive cases.

To date, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak stands at 183,407.

Since Aug 18 2021, the state has recorded daily figures of over 1,000 cases each day and increasing number of deaths due to the virus.

Dr Sapian said for the period of Sept 1 to Sept 20, the total number of deaths is 145 compared to the month of August, which saw 88 deaths.

The fatal cases are mostly those aged 60 and above with comorbidities and new clusters are cropping up, he said.