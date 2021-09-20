Three weeks to build alternative road

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan visited the landslide site that collapsed a section of the Kota Kinabalu-Tambunan Road near the Masakob Waterfall in Tambunan on Monday.

He was accompanied by Assistant Works Minister Datuk Robert Tawik, Tambunan District Officer Jumain Abdul Ghani, Public Works Department District Engineer (Tambunan) Ir Calvin Justin and Forest Ranger Harry Michael.

Kitingan, who is also the Tambunan assemblyman, was briefed on the extent of the damage to the road and the estimated time needed to repair it.

In the meantime, the Public Works Department will apply for permission from the Sabah Forestry Department to carve an alternative road in the forest reserves near the location for motorists to use.

Kitingan expressed gratitude to the various departments and personnel who are working tirelessly to remedy the situation and he hoped road users would be patient while the alternative road is built, which might take up to three weeks, pending the approval from the Forestry Department.