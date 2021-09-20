Vaccination drive for 16 and 17 year olds in Miri covers 30 secondary schools

MIRI (Sept 20): The recent Covid-19 vaccination drive for adolescents aged 16 and 17 covered 30 secondary schools across this division, said minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said the three-day programme, which kicked off on Sept 10, involved 19 secondary schools in Miri District, five in Subis District, and the rest across Marudi, Beluru and Telang Usan districts.

Lee, who is the state Transport Minister and Senadin assemblyman, was met at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Curtin Hall here yesterday, which was one of two PPVs where he visited together with his MDDMC team.

The other centre was at the hall in Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club.Acting Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri Health officer Dr P Raviwharmman Packierisamy and Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong accompanied the minister.

Yesterday, both PPVs conducted their respective mopping-up programme, which was carried out for students who could not make it to the earlier vaccination schedule due to certain reasons such as contraindication (specific situation in which a procedure or treatment such as vaccination should not be used due to it being potentially harmful to the recipient) and comorbidities including obesity.

“Students aged 16 and 17 who have yet to receive vaccine must go to the public PPVs that have been designated for schools.

“Parents or guardians should accompany the children to the PPVs, bringing along with them all the necessary documents such as identity cards and medical records.”

Lee said the latest vaccination programme here would also accommodate those not attending school and dropouts from the same age group, where they could go any nearby public PPV.

Later, the minister visited the PPV at Miri Hospital to inspect the administration of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers with commodities.